WTVA's Friday Morning Forecast - Temperatures back to above average

The consistent forecast over the last several days continues into our Friday. We are not experiencing temperatures near what we did in July, however we are still seeing some trying times with our heat across our area.
Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are again possible for our Friday afternoon. All of this is a result of lingering low pressure continuing to make its way through our area. Also, due to the heating of the day firing up some of this activity. Otherwise, variable cloudiness to mostly cloudy skies are expected in our area and most of the high temperatures remain in the low to mid 90s.
Heading into the weekend, this will continue to be the weather story. High temperatures will heat back up into the upper 90s for some of us, but brief showers and thunderstorms could alleviate some of these hot temperatures. We could see a thunderstorm or two that gets a little on the hefty side at times.
For our work week next week, there is some good news. High temperatures begin to cool down a bit into the low 90s and we could possibly be in the upper 80s by midweek. Heat index values will still be well into the 90s to lower 100s even with these cooler temperatures. We also have many chances to see some afternoon showers and thunderstorms that could cool things down as well so keep the rain gear handy just in case.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link