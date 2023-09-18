Winner of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home tours house

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The lucky family who won our St. Jude Dream Home got to tour their new home on Monday.
Norma Oswalt, of Houston, bought a ticket for herself and a ticket for her husband, Roland. Norma won.
Mom, dad, their children and their grand kids got the chance to look around and they loved what they saw.
The Oswalt's say they love the dream home's unique design and blend of color.
Norma described the moment to WTVA 9 News when she found out she won.
"Lauren called from St. Jude and said I was the winner," Norma said. "It was lots of telephone calls. My phone just blew up. I'm very pleased it was a wonderful gift."
She said she and her husband still need to decide what they are going to do with the St. Jude Dream Home.