...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Damaged trees and limbs from the recent ice storm will be most
susceptible to falling.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor
trailers should use extra caution, especially on east-west
oriented roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Windy, warm Wednesday with severe weather moving in for Thursday

All of our area are under a level 3 risk for severe weather on Thursday
Temperatures reach the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies at lunch. Clouds increase by the afternoon and a few showers are likely closer to evening, but most of the day should stay dry.

Thursday will start warm with temperatures beginning in the upper 50s, above where we typically should be for high temperatures this time of year. Off and on showers and thunderstorms are possible through the day with the peak chance for strong to severe thunderstorms by mid-day and into the afternoon/evening. There is enough moisture returning and strong winds aloft to prompt a severe weather risk. While damaging winds remain the most likely outcome, isolated tornadoes will be possible as well. Right now, we find ourselves under a level two out of five risk, but we expect that risk to be fined tuned through the day and into tomorrow morning. The good news, though, is that while the ingredients continue to be focusing in on our area, we have not seen a signal of this system bringing an outbreak of tornadoes, thankfully. Still… One or two tornadoes is plenty.

Behind the system that brings us the storm chances Thursday, temperature drop Friday. Lows will be in the low 30s and high temperatures in the upper 40s for Friday. Saturday will start in the mid-20s with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Sunday remains dry with temperatures around the freezing point to start and in the low 60s by afternoon. Both days will definitely be warmer than this last weekend. More rain chances returned by Monday and Tuesday.

