Wildfires rage in Southwest; could that happen here?

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The wildfire threat in Mississippi is low right now but not in the Southwest.
WTVA meteorologist Maggye McCallie said high winds, low moisture value and minimal rainfall can lead to wildfires.
Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico often keeps wildfire threats low in the Southeast.
The wildfire season typically runs from June through August across many parts of the country.
Verona Fire Chief Kristian Skou said wildfires can be very dangerous, powerful and can move quickly.
The chief recommends anyone who sees heavy smoke or fire call 911.
He recommends the public check for burn bans and restrictions.