Wet week ahead with strong to severe storms expected for Wednesday

Blue skies and sunshine were the story today. Most, if not all of us, reached the low 80s. Breezy conditions were also on tap. Winds this afternoon were in the low to mid 20s, gusting up to 30 mph.
By next week we will see some more changes in our weather forecast. As more frontal systems move into our area and more chances for some rain and thunderstorms will be back into our area.
Monday and Tuesday will both have chances of scattered showers and storms through the day. Showers and storms will be more widespread for the front half of our Monday and diminishing into the afternoon and evening. Highs on Monday will hit the low 80s and highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.
The greatest threat for strong to severe storms arrives on Wednesday ahead of a cold front. We are still refining this forecast, but timing is looking to be in the back half of the day. We are 4 days out from this event and the Storm Prediction Center has already put the majority of our viewing area under an enhanced (3/5) risk. Make sure to stay weather aware headed into the middle of next week & continue to check back for the latest timing and impacts.
