Wet Start to our Sunday

A wet start to a drier day for our Sunday but clear and warmer conditions are expected for our work week ahead.
Sunday starts with showers early, and some rainfall could linger in the Golden Triangle as late as 10 or 11 AM. Clouds should probably linger much of the day with temperatures making it into the upper 40s by afternoon. Clouds will begin to move out for the overnight hours, but will cause temps to drop just below freezing for Monday morning.
Next week is looking dry from start to finish, and stark contrast from this week.
A warming trend is on tap for us for our work week. Monday starts in the low 30s with high temperatures making it into the upper 50s and perhaps low 60s. Tuesday starts in the 30s with highs reaching the mid 60s. Wednesday starts in the upper 30s with high temperatures reaching near 70°. Next Thursday and Friday should both start in the 40s with highs in the low 70s.
Some question lingers about next Friday is clouds increase ahead of another storm system that could bring more chances for rain by next weekend. So, enjoy the warm and dry weather while it last.
