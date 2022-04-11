Wednesday remains the target, but storms remain possible Tuesday and Thursday as well

Multiple storm chances over the next few days could bring severe weather and in a few instances', tornadoes.
We are looking at some frontal systems trying to move through our area over the next several days. This will give our area a good chance for some rain and thunderstorms over the next several days. We will see the chances for some strong to severe thunderstorms at times. We will see the chances for some very heavy rainfall at times. We will see all severe weather modes possible with these storms systems through the next several days. in other words, this will not be a good week next several days for our area and adjacent areas. This will be a very violent weather trend for the next several days. We will see our chances get better and better for some rain and thunderstorms over the next several days, peaking on Wednesday for our area.
We will see high pressure try to move into our area later in the week. Note, that I said try . . . . . Because, we could see some more rain and thunderstorms with a few more frontal systems at times. Please, please be weather aware this week.
- Timing: Off and on chances for the next several days
- Impacts: All modes of severe, better chances for tornadoes on Wednesday
- Location: All of the WTVA Nine News viewing area. Especially, farther west areas for Monday and Tuesday
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link