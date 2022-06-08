Wednesday brings a few more storm chances later in the day

Wednesday is bringing more rain and some chances of severe storms. We will see a few heavy downpours for some for the morning with a little more widespread rain for most this afternoon. More chances for some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in our weather forecast for the next few days. Every now and then, some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side and every now and then some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty side.

Otherwise, one could see plenty of sunshine beyond these isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Thursday is mostly dry but Friday we have a cold front moving in and that will just add to rain totals of what folks have already seen this week. The storms on Friday could be strong or severe as well.

Those that do miss out on the activity at times will see plenty of heat. Also, the heat index for those areas could get up into the lower 100s. A bit on the way too hot side for early to middle portions of June.