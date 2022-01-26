Wednesday afternoon keeps the sun around with breezy weather

We are still seeing an abundance of sunshine to help warm us up, but through the day we are only getting into the low and middle 40's.

Morning temperatures over the next several days stay in the 20's and low 30's. Remember to keep any pets and plants protected from the cold during the overnights. Afternoons will bounce back and forth between the 40's and low 50's. We are not expecting a lot of cloud coverage or many rain chances in the extended forecast.

Heading into the weekend we aren't much different, but we will start to warm up by Sunday afternoon and into next work week, mid to upper 50's. Rain chances are expected to return to our area by next Tuesday.