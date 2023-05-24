Wednesday afternoon is rain free with partly cloudy skies

Tonight we will continue to see mostly clear skies as temperatures dip into the lower 60s.
Heading out tomorrow morning, conditions will be very similar to today; we will see partly cloudy skies with little to no chance for rain. A dry cold front is expected to move through the area late on Thursday making the air outside feel noticeably less humid for the first part of our weekend.
Mostly dry weather will dominate the forecast for the rest of the week until Friday night into Saturday morning when scattered showers are likely to form in the area. That won't make this weekend a complete washout. After that, conditions will dry out once again and remain sunny for Memorial Day. Temperatures will remain seasonal throughout the week with high in the lower to mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This is right around where we are supposed to be for the end of May.