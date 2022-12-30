Some showers on New Year’s Eve with stronger storms planned for 2023
We’ve wrapped up 2022 with some showers Friday and a few could persist into the weekend before more significant rain chances arrive next week. Some of those rain chances next week could include severe weather the timing late Monday and Tuesday remains a bit of a question.
Saturday starts off in the mid-50s under mostly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers. By afternoon we should clear somewhat with high temperatures reaching the mid-60s. Rain coverage peaks around 30% in the early morning.
Sunday is the dry day of the weekend with temperatures starting in the upper 40s and high temperatures reaching nearly 70°.
As warm air floods into the area with more moisture Monday and Tuesday, storm chances increase. Temperatures will start in the mid-50s Monday with highs reaching the low 70s by afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely through the day Monday, but most should stay slightly below severe limits. The strongest storms Monday will likely stay west of our area, at least during the day.
By Monday night, a potent storm system in the central US will start throwing stronger storms at our area. They will move in from Arkansas/Louisiana and West Mississippi in the predawn hours of early Tuesday morning and while most should be weakening as they arrive, some limited severe weather threat will persist. Tuesday will start with temperatures in the low 60s and highs reaching the low 70s. How much does the atmosphere have the opportunity to recharge Tuesday? That is the lingering question hanging over this whole forecast. Our projections say “it recharges enough.“ As a result, a more focused severe weather threat is possible by Tuesday midday and afternoon. Between both threats, damaging winds and tornadoes remain possible along with heavy rainfall.
Wednesday starts in the upper 40s with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s to low 60s by afternoon. We will likely begin with some predawn residual showers and possibly thunderstorms related to the early week storm system. I will keep rain coverage to 30% for now, just in case things slow down more.
Cooler temperatures arrive late next week with Lowe’s in the 30s and highs in the low 50s and upper 40s. Is it anywhere near as cold as we were last week? Obviously not.