...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, from 2 AM to 8 AM CDT
Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Friday will bring some more isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms

Matt's Thursday 10pm Forecast - 8/10/23

We have seen some pretty good rainfall, heavy at times and some embedded heavy thunderstorms at times today. Otherwise, we saw some pretty hot and humid conditions that prompted some heat advisories over portions of our area.

We will continue to see bits and pieces of low pressure over the next several days give our area some more chances for some areas of rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side at times and some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty side at times.

Most of our high temperatures over the next several days will warm up from the 80s and into the 90s. While, most of our overnight low temperatures will stay in the 70s. Most of the heat index values will be reaching into the 100 to 115 degree category.

