Yet, another very hot and very humid day is in store for your Saturday

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
451 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

CALHOUN               CHICKASAW             COAHOMA
ITAWAMBA              LAFAYETTE             LEE
MONROE                PANOLA                PONTOTOC
QUITMAN               TALLAHATCHIE          UNION
YALOBUSHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, BATESVILLE, BRUCE,
CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON, CLARKSDALE, COFFEEVILLE, FULTON,
HOUSTON, MARKS, NEW ALBANY, OKOLONA, OXFORD, PONTOTOC, TUPELO,
AND WATER VALLEY.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southwestern Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi...
Southern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi...
Northern Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi...

* Until 445 PM CDT.

* At 355 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shannon, or
near Tombigbee State Park, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Tupelo, Amory, Verona, Tombigbee State Park, Shannon,
Plantersville, Smithville, Evergreen, Nettleton, Hatley, Skyline,
Becker, Quincy, Cardsville, Turon, Wren, Bigbee, Jacinto, Parham
and Old Union.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Itawamba,
southern Lee and northwestern Monroe Counties through 415 PM CDT...

At 348 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Plantersville, or near Tombigbee State Park, moving southeast at 25
mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Tupelo, Amory, Verona, Tombigbee State Park, Shannon, Plantersville,
Smithville, New Wren, New Salem, Evergreen, Nettleton, Skyline,
Abney, Cardsville, Turon, Tilden, Mooreville, Ballardsville, Wren and
Bigbee.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for
northeastern Mississippi.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values near
or above 110 degrees.

* WHERE...East-central Arkansas, north Mississippi, and portions
of West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Yet, another very hot and very humid day is in store for your Saturday

Very high heat index values in store for our Saturday

More excessive heat warnings and more heat advisories are in effect through our Saturday. We have seen some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms at times cool off a few folks from all of the high heat that we have seen on this Friday. Most of the high temperatures this afternoon ranged from the middle 90s to near 103. Most of the heat index values have been in the 105-to-117-degree range.

We will see one more day like today on our Saturday. Then a cold front will pass through our area. We will see a slightly better chance for some showers and thunderstorms on our Saturday afternoon and evening.

We will see somewhat cooler temperatures move into our area, however nothing bigtime is expected. However, we will take any kind of break that we can from this high heat. We will see our high temperatures move closer to what normal high temperatures should be for this time of the year. That is roughly in the lower to middle 90s.

All in all, we will still continue to see some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in our weather forecast all the way into the later week next week. Most of the next work week will see lesser heat and humidity values due to just a bit of the cooler air from our north moving into our area. Albeit, we will still be a bit above the normal high temperature for this time of the year.

