WTVA's Sunday Morning Forecast - Pleasant conditions continue for our Memorial Day Weekend

  Updated
Temp Trend
High pressure continues to settle into the area for our Memorial Day Weekend. Going into Sunday we will see a mix of sun and clouds through the day but rain will be nonexistent. The coolest morning we will have all week will be Sunday morning with lows in the low 60s, upper 50s. Patchy fog can be expected throughout the early morning as well.

Memorial Day is shaping up to be pleasant, weather-wise. Mostly sunny conditions are expected through the day with highs in the afternoon reaching the upper 80s.

Temperatures continue to rise throughout the week starting out in the mid to upper 80s and reaching the low 90's by midweek. Overnight, temperatures remain in the mid 60's and overnight lows continue to climb as well, possibly reaching the low 70's at the midweek point.

Although we are avoiding rainfall in the forecast for a decent amount of time, that Mississippi mugginess will be in store for us once these temperatures reach their peaks. Definitely something to accommodate for, but with that being the only concern, things are looking dry for the next few days until rain chances return on Thursday.

