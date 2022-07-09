WTVA's Saturday Morning Forecast - Afternoon rainfall should cool things off briefly

More excessive heat warnings and more heat advisories are in effect throughout our Saturday with temperatures reaching close to triple digits in some areas and heat index values exceeding 110-degrees. Luckily, this heat should take a break as a cold front makes its way through the area later this afternoon. On top of temperatures taking a dip, some much needed rain will come through as well. Some of the rainfall will be heavy at times with strong winds associated with it. This front will clear out of the area overnight.
We mentioned temperatures will take a dip, but it won't be a significant dip. High temperatures for Sunday will move closer to what we expect for this time of year around the 93-degree range, but any break from this heat is appreciated. A chance for a shower or two is not out of the question, but it will not be anything near what we are getting today.
Throughout our work week next week, each day, with the exception of Monday, has the chance to see some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of the week should experience lesser heat and humidity values due to slightly cooler air from our north moving into our area. Even with these lower values, we will still be above the normal high temperature for this time of year.
