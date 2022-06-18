 Skip to main content
WtTVA's Saturday Evening Forecast: Low humidity will make for more pleasant conditions tomorrow

  • Updated
Heat Advice
We will see the greatest affect from the frontal passage that passed through earlier this weekend during our morning hours. We will see the temperatures drop off down into the lower to middle 60s for lows Saturday night into Sunday. We will see the daytime high temperatures stay in the 90s. The pick day out of the weekend will be Sunday as highs in the low to mid 90s will be actually feeling like the low to mid 90s. I never thought I would consider 90s a relief but here we are.

However, the big-time heat and humidity are going to return back into our weather forecast for next week. We will see by Monday, our high temperatures back into the middle 90s to near 100 degrees. We will see our high temperatures reach to the average of around 100 to 102 through the rest of the work week. We will see the heat index in the 100-to-115-degree category. We will see little if anything in the ways of chances for some rain and thunderstorms due to the dominance of high pressure.

Please, be careful and drink plenty of (safe amounts) of water during these trying times. Also, check the backseat of your vehicle to make sure no children or pets are being forgotten about. One more thing, check the elderly neighbors. We are living in economic trying times and some elderly folks are trying to save money by not using air conditioning.

