Wintry Precipitation expected tonight and into your Sunday Morning

The winter storm system that moved through the Midwest earlier this afternoon will dip deep into the southeast and into our viewing area later this evening. The system will tap into colder air in the wee hours of our Sunday morning and has the potential to cause a wintry mix and hazardous driving conditions - especially in the northern counties which are under a winter storm warning until Sunday at 6 p.m. Winds will be north, northeasterly and gusty early Sunday morning.
As you get ready for church on Sunday, expect windy conditions out of the north and a wintry mix with temperatures below freezing. Bridges and overpasses could be slippery - especially in the northern counties, so drive carefully.
By dinnertime on Sunday, expect temperatures in the mid 40s as most of our precipitation moves east of our region. As a high-pressure system builds back into our area, it will bring sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 40s for the MLK holiday. We will see rain chances return by midweek.
