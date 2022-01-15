 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Wintry Precipitation expected tonight and into your Sunday Morning

  • Updated
  • 0
Wintry Precipitation Ahead

A move from rain to wintry precipitation to finish off your Saturday expected to continue into Sunday morning.

The winter storm system that moved through the Midwest earlier this afternoon will dip deep into the southeast and into our viewing area later this evening. The system will tap into colder air in the wee hours of our Sunday morning and has the potential to cause a wintry mix and hazardous driving conditions - especially in the northern counties which are under a winter storm warning until Sunday at 6 p.m. Winds will be north, northeasterly and gusty early Sunday morning.

As you get ready for church on Sunday, expect windy conditions out of the north and a wintry mix with temperatures below freezing. Bridges and overpasses could be slippery - especially in the northern counties, so drive carefully.

By dinnertime on Sunday, expect temperatures in the mid 40s as most of our precipitation moves east of our region. As a high-pressure system builds back into our area, it will bring sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 40s for the MLK holiday. We will see rain chances return by midweek.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you