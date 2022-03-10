Winter Weather Advisory issued across WTVA viewing area

High pressure has been trying to dominate our weather forecast across our area since yesterday morning. We will see the main dominance of the high pressure today into the first part of our Friday. This will clear the skies out in the areas that have been seeing a little bit of the lingering cloud cover.

Our next weather influencer will be in the form of a frontal system that will move into our area on later portions of our Friday and into our Friday night and Saturday morning. This will give our area a good chance for some rain and thunderstorms by later portions of Friday afternoon and into the evening hours. We will see most of the rain, change over into some snow showers during later portions of our Friday night and into our Saturday morning. There could be some minor accumulations of the snowfall during this time period.

After this aforementioned system move out of our area during our Saturday. We will see a very cold and blustery day on our Saturday as we dry things out. We will see wind chills in the teens and 20s for most of the day due to the brisk northerly winds. We will recover as we go into Sunday and beyond and that recovery will be a very quick one as high temperature sail back into the 60s and 70s for highs early next week.