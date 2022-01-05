 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Power
outages may be expected due to ice accumulations.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Wednesday will stay mostly dry with rain/wintery precipitation tomorrow

  • Updated
  • 0
Rain and some wintery precipitation moves in Thursday

January 5, 2022

We are halfway through the work week, Wednesday starts in the upper-30s with high temperatures reaching the mid-50s. Shower chances pop up by later in the day, especially for locations to the south of HWY 82. Most folks stay dry.

Scattered showers start on Thursday morning and they should hold temperatures down. Temperatures start in the mid-30s with highs reaching only the lower 40s and upper 30s. The showers should reach around 60% coverage and it does seem once again like rain could mix with a few flakes and a little bit of sleet. Be cautious of road conditions for Thursday through the day and into evening.

For Friday morning we could be seeing some issues with the roads. Friday will be very cold, with low temperatures in the low 20s or upper teens. High temperatures Friday struggle to make it into the upper 30s and lower 40s, that we should have more sunshine.

Scattered showers return for the weekend, but the first part of Saturday should be dry with rain chances increasing late in the day to around 40% coverage by late evening. High temperatures Saturday make it into the middle 50s ahead of that shower activity. Some of the rain on Saturday or Sunday could end up being storms, but we’re a little far out to nail that down, nonetheless, we expect the greatest amount of rainfall to arrive for Sunday with temperature starting in the upper 40s and high temperatures reaching the lower 60s before another front allows things to plummet by next Monday once again. Morning temperatures will be below freezing and afternoons will warm into the middle and upper 40s.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you