Wednesday will stay mostly dry with rain/wintery precipitation tomorrow

We are halfway through the work week, Wednesday starts in the upper-30s with high temperatures reaching the mid-50s. Shower chances pop up by later in the day, especially for locations to the south of HWY 82. Most folks stay dry.
Scattered showers start on Thursday morning and they should hold temperatures down. Temperatures start in the mid-30s with highs reaching only the lower 40s and upper 30s. The showers should reach around 60% coverage and it does seem once again like rain could mix with a few flakes and a little bit of sleet. Be cautious of road conditions for Thursday through the day and into evening.
For Friday morning we could be seeing some issues with the roads. Friday will be very cold, with low temperatures in the low 20s or upper teens. High temperatures Friday struggle to make it into the upper 30s and lower 40s, that we should have more sunshine.
Scattered showers return for the weekend, but the first part of Saturday should be dry with rain chances increasing late in the day to around 40% coverage by late evening. High temperatures Saturday make it into the middle 50s ahead of that shower activity. Some of the rain on Saturday or Sunday could end up being storms, but we’re a little far out to nail that down, nonetheless, we expect the greatest amount of rainfall to arrive for Sunday with temperature starting in the upper 40s and high temperatures reaching the lower 60s before another front allows things to plummet by next Monday once again. Morning temperatures will be below freezing and afternoons will warm into the middle and upper 40s.
