Wednesday morning has a few showers and storms as we see severe weather potential later today

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
counties, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc and Yalobusha.

* WHEN...Until 315 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Local media
have reported water rescues.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1212 PM CST, Emergency management reported heavy rain in
the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already
occurring. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Bruce, Calhoun City, Pittsboro, Houlka, Troy, New Houlka,
Algoma, Reid, Loyd, Matthews, Robbs, Thorn, Thelma,
Wallfield, Shepherd, Ellard, Parkersburg, Skuna, Bounds and
Van Vleet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

&&

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 569 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

MS
.    MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALCORN               ATTALA              BENTON
BOLIVAR              CALHOUN             CARROLL
CHICKASAW            CHOCTAW             CLAY
COAHOMA              DESOTO              GRENADA
HOLMES               HUMPHREYS           ISSAQUENA
ITAWAMBA             LAFAYETTE           LEE
LEFLORE              LOWNDES             MARSHALL
MONROE               MONTGOMERY          OKTIBBEHA
PANOLA               PONTOTOC            PRENTISS
QUITMAN              SHARKEY             SUNFLOWER
TALLAHATCHIE         TATE                TIPPAH
TISHOMINGO           TUNICA              UNION
WASHINGTON           WEBSTER             YALOBUSHA
YAZOO

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 569 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN EAST ARKANSAS

CRITTENDEN            LEE                   PHILLIPS
ST. FRANCIS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

ALCORN                BENTON                CALHOUN
CHICKASAW             COAHOMA               DESOTO
ITAWAMBA              LAFAYETTE             LEE
MARSHALL              MONROE                PANOLA
PONTOTOC              PRENTISS              QUITMAN
TALLAHATCHIE          TATE                  TIPPAH
TISHOMINGO            TUNICA                UNION
YALOBUSHA

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN WEST TENNESSEE

FAYETTE               HARDEMAN              HARDIN
MCNAIRY               SHELBY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BARTLETT,
BATESVILLE, BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON,
CLARKSDALE, COFFEEVILLE, COLLIERVILLE, CORINTH, FORREST CITY,
FULTON, GERMANTOWN, HELENA, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON, IUKA,
MARIANNA, MARKS, MEMPHIS, MILLINGTON, NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND,
OKOLONA, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SAVANNAH,
SELMER, SENATOBIA, SOMERVILLE, SOUTHAVEN, TUNICA, TUPELO,
WATER VALLEY, WEST HELENA, AND WEST MEMPHIS.

Wednesday morning has a few showers and storms as we see severe weather potential later today

Severe weather risk Wednesday

December 29, 2021

Out the door this morning we are unseasonably warm once again, in the upper 60s low 70s. Our battle of the last several days continues between high pressure, some bits and pieces of low pressure and some fronts. This has given our area a variety of cloud cover and every now and then some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

Through the day and into the evening will see a good chance for some scattered to patchy rain and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms will be on the heavy and hefty side at times. Some potentially severe, our northern counties are under a level 3 risk of severe weather.

Open the link below to find a storm shelter near you.

Another very good chance will be found in our weather forecast for this Saturday, maybe as early as the wee hours of our Saturday morning. We will see the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms at times. All modes of severe weather will be possible due to the aforementioned culprits.

We will see the coldest air of the season so far, move into our area by late in the weekend. Temperatures will drop off easily into the 20s for overnight lows. While, daytime highs will be in the 40s for Monday.

