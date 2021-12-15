Wednesday morning brings more warm air with mostly sunny conditions

We are halfway through the work week and we are seeing temperatures that are well above average. We are starting the day off with mostly clear skies and even with a bit of patchy cloud coverage. Temperatures this afternoon will still reach into the upper 60s low 70s.
A cold front is approaching our area on Thursday and linger around over the next few days after. All of this will keep some scattered to patchy chances for some showers and even some isolated thunderstorms in our weather forecast over the next several days. An isolated heavier and or stronger thunderstorm at times cannot be ruled out of the question.
The front moves through on Saturday and will bring most of us rain chances. This will also cause a change in the temperatures once again, with constant cooling through the day. The cooler air sticks around as we see a few showers through the rest of the weekend. Mostly dry and seasonable temperatures will return by early to mid, next work week.
