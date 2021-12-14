Wednesday brings more unseasonably warm conditions to our area

A bit of a battle today with high pressure and bits and pieces of low pressure. This gave our area some variably cloudy skies. This gave our area some isolated to widely scattered showers at times. It was all in all another unseasonably mild day today across our area.
Some more battles of high pressure and some bits and pieces of low pressure will affect our area over the next several days. We will also see some cold and warm fronts in the mix of things at times. All of this will keep some scattered to patchy chances for some showers and even some isolated thunderstorms in our weather forecast over the next several days. An isolated heavier and or stronger thunderstorm at times cannot be ruled out of the question over portions of our area later portions of the work week and into the early weekend, when the strongest of fronts will try to pass through our area.
Temperatures will gradually warm up across the area into upper 60s to lower 70s during the afternoon hours. While, overnight low temperatures will warm up into the 50s and 60s.
