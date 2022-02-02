Wednesday brings more rain and slightly cooler temperatures

For the middle of the week, we are seeing a soggy morning. So, needing a little extra time for those early morning commutes because many roads are wet. We will see the patchy rain and isolated thunderstorms continue in our weather forecast through our Wednesday and into our Wednesday evening.
This is due to a frontal system gradually approaching our area. Temperatures today reach the upper 50's to low 60's. On our Wednesday night and into our Thursday morning the aforementioned frontal system will be working its way through our area with more rain and some scattered thunderstorms.
We will see most of the activity try to switch over to a mix of precipitation on our Thursday afternoon and evening, as the aforementioned frontal system will be moving out of our area and we will tap into some very cold temperatures behind the system.
We will see Canadian high pressure, once again build into our area as we go through a very blustery Thursday night and into our Friday. This will dry out the area and keep our area on the below normal temperature side for both our daytime high temperatures and overnight low temperatures all the way through the weekend and into early next week.
