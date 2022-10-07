Weather this weekend will reach a nice chamber of commerce level

Our second cold front has passed through our area today. We are in the process of gradually stair stepping our way into a nice and pleasant weekend.
We saw most of the high temperatures today in the slightly above seasonable category of lower to middle 80s.
We will see most of the weekend a little below the normal for this time of the year when it comes to the temperatures. We will see a wonderful sunshine-filled weekend with most of the low temperatures in the 40s with a few towns down into the 30s, especially over toward the Tennessee state line and around the Oxford area While, most of our daytime high temperatures will be well into the 70s across the area.
We will continue our mild weather trend into next week. We will gradually warm up to a little above the normal for both daytime highs and overnight low temperatures, before another cold front will cool us off once again later next week. We may even see a few widely scattered to scattered showers with this next frontal passage.
In The Tropics, we will be watching what Julia will be doing over the next several days. All indications are that it will stay well to the south of our area for the immediate future. However, down the line it is a bit of a wait and see . . . . . if and when it could affect our weather in any sort of manner.
Also, most of the football games this weekend look to be on the dry side and we will see temperature a bit on the cool side, especially for the evening games.
