We will start with mostly cloudy skies Thursday with drier weather for the afternoon

Out the door this morning we are still seeing a few showers scattered through the area with a few thunderstorms right along and outside of our southeastern counties.
We will continue to see some bits and pieces of low pressure over the next few days continue to give our area some chances for some more of the scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms at times.
We will see a much stronger cold front move into our area on Saturday. This will bring some more of the good chances for some showers and thunderstorms into our area. We will see some more chances for some severe weather at times with this frontal passage on Saturday. We will see the potential for some severe thunderstorms at times. All modes across our area possible. Most of the activity will clear out of our area as we go into Saturday night and into our Sunday morning.
We will see Canadian high pressure move into our area. We will see some of the coldest temperatures of the season move back into our area.