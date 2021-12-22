We will see milder temperatures on Thursday afternoon

High pressure has dominated our weather on this Wednesday. We saw abundant sunshine as the rule across our area today. We saw most of the high temperatures in the seasonable category, well into the 50s.
We will continue to see high pressure dominate our weather forecast across our area overnight and through our Thursday. This will mean once again another chilly night will be in store for our area as we will see overnight low temperatures drop off down into the middle 20s to lower 30s. We will see clear skies as the rule.
As high pressure gradually moves off to the east of our area on Thursday, we will see a gradual warming trend take over our area due to the southerly winds on the back side of the high-pressure area.
We will see a bit of increase in moisture across the area. This may give our area a few showers as we go into our Christmas Eve.
We will see even more of the warmer temperatures take over our area as we go through Christmas Day and into next week. This will be one of the warmest Christmas' that we have ever seen in our area.
