We will see hotter temperatures in store for our Saturday

Most of our high temperatures today were in the seasonable category across our area. Most of the high temperatures on our Friday afternoon ranged anywhere from the upper 80s to middle 90s across the area. Most of the heat index values this afternoon ranged from well into the 90s to lower 100s.
All in all high pressure continues to dominate our weather forecast. This dominance of high pressure will linger well into our next work week. We will see an increase in both the daytime high temperatures and for the overnight low temperatures. We will see an increase in moisture across the area that will give us some higher heat index values in our area. However, not as oppressive for the first part of next week, as it was earlier in the month and most of the Summer. Also, not an increase in the ways of showers and thunderstorms across the area.
We will see our temperatures once again reach into the 90s to near 100 for the highs and most of the overnight low temperatures will be in the 70s. We will see the heat index at times reach well above 100 degrees. As a matter of fact we will see the heat index get well over 110 at times as we go into our next work week. Get ready for this and take it easy as you go out and about.