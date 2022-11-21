We warm up just a little bit on our Tuesday

High pressure has been trying to dominate our weather forecast for most of the weekend and now into our Monday. The source air of this high pressure has been Canadian and Arctic. This has given our area a chilly weekend and Monday. Most of our high temperatures reached into the upper 40s to middle 50s.
We will see the dominance of high pressure for the next few days and we will see a bit of southerly winds (as the high pressure moves to the east of our area) gradually give us a bit of a warming trend across our area.
We will see a little disturbed air will move through our area overnight and into our Tuesday. This may give us a little bit of a chance for some showers in a few areas.
We will see a frontal system move into our area for Thanksgiving. This will give our area some good chances for some rain and thunderstorms. Maybe an isolated heavy one at times.
