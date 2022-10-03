We continue dry for our Tuesday and beyond

High pressure dominated weather has been the story for most of the month of September and now continues to be the story in our area for our October.
We certainly did have some excellent Fall weather over the weekend. As mentioned, we will continue this nice weather trend as we go through the upcoming work week and into our upcoming weekend and if all goes as expected, into our next work week.
All in all we will see some cold fronts move through our area and this will reinforce the cooler and milder air that we have seen at times over the few weeks. Most of these frontal passages will be on the dry side. We will just see some cloud cover at times with some of these passages.
For the most part we will see most of our high temperatures over the next five to ten days stay not too far from where we should be for this time of the year . . . . . mostly in the 70s and 80s. While, most of our overnight low temperatures will be on the cooler than average side, mostly in the 40s and 50s. For those of you wondering what our average high and low temperatures should be for this time of the year . . . . . For the highs we should be normally in the lower 80s and for the overnight low temperatures we should be in the middle to upper 50s.
So, all in all we are having one of the nicest Fall weather streaks that we have not seen in a long time.
