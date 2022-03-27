Warming trend for our week ahead with strong to severe storms arriving on Wednesday

High pressure will continue to see its dominance in our area over the next several days. However, every now and then a cold front or two with little bits and pieces of low pressure will undercut the dominance of the high pressure. So, do not be surprised to see some patchy clouds at times in our area over the next few days. Little if anything in the ways of rainfall can be expected with these frontal passages.
Going into the first few days of next week temps will be rising quickly, hitting the low 70s by Monday and low 80s by Tuesday. Lows will be in the mid 50s by midweek. We will see a mix of sun and clouds for both days.
We will see another frontal system in our weather forecast for our day on Wednesday. This gives us a good chance for more rain and thunderstorms back into our weather forecast during this time period. Right now, we are timing this system to push through on the back half of the day. This will be late afternoon and evening, and specific timing and impacts will come closer to this time. This system will be bringing heavy rainfall and storms, strong winds and the possibility of isolated tornadoes.
The entire WTVA coverage area is under a severe risk because of this system. Most of the viewing area, except for our most Northern counties and cities, are under a higher probability with most of state being under this as well. We will need to be weather aware with the passage of this frontal system next week. Stay tuned as we will be fine tuning this weather forecast over the next several days.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link