Warmer, yet still breezy Sunday ahead

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW FUEL MOISTURE FOR much of north Mississippi and portions of west Tennessee. The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * WIND...South winds 20-25 mph with gusts over 35 mph possible. * HUMIDITY...relative humidity below 25 percent at times. * 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE... 5 to 6 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&