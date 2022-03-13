Warmer temperatures are expected today as we climb to a high in the upper 50's

It's been an interesting weather weekend! While the clock said spring forward, it felt more like we headed back - to winter! Thankfully all the snow is behind us and after a frigidly cold start to our Sunday morning we'll see a much more quiet forecast for our Sunday with clear skies and abundant sunshine. Temperatures will eventually climb into the mid 50's this afternoon.
Because we started our Sunday so chilly, our central to southern counties are currently in a Freeze Warning.
This Freeze Warning began at 6pm on Saturday and will last until 9am today for the counties of Grenada, Webster, Clay and Marion and southward in our viewing area.
All of our AL counties are also in a Freeze Warning until 10am on Sunday.
Significantly warmer temperatures are expected today as we climb to a high in the upper 50s. Similar to Saturday, today will be characterized by lots of sunshine.
Another cold front is expected Monday night accompanied by increased chances for rain showers. These showers should persist into Tuesday, but taper off by Wednesday. By the latter half of the week, temperatures should return to spring-like weather with highs in the lower 70s.
