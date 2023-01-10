Warmer for Wednesday as storms loom for Thursday

A warm start leads to afternoon temperatures in the 70s Wednesday, but expect lots of clouds and perhaps some very light showers to accompany the warmup. A more significant chance for storms is expected for early Thursday, inculding the chance for a few severe wind gusts.
Wednesday will be mild to start with sunrise temperatures in the 50s and high temperatures reaching into the low 70s for many. The swift shift upward in temperatures is related to returning moisture and while a couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday, our primary likelihood for rainfall over the next week arrives Thursday.
Thursday is a little bit of a wild ride. Temperatures Thursday morning will likely be in the upper 50s or lower 60s to start the day. Showers and thunderstorms arrive around dawn producing heavy rainfall, lightning, and perhaps some strong wind gusts. This will be a fast-paced system that will not last our entire day, we should see rain chances diminish even into our afternoon. We are way too early to nail down the severe weather potential related to this, but let’s just say it’s possible to have a few wind damage reports. All this active weather will occur on a cold front sweeping into the area. That front arrives just late enough the temperature should spike into the upper 60s or perhaps lower 70s. By mid-day, though, with the front through the area, temperatures will be dropping with afternoon temperatures possibly in the low 50s if not 40s.
Friday starts in the mid-30s with high temperatures reaching the mid-40s by afternoon with partly cloudy skies.
Saturday starts much cooler in the upper 20s with high temperatures reaching the lower 50s with mostly clear skies. Sunday starts in the low 30s with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s and increasing clouds likely.
Rain chances could return by the first part of next week, but we’re keeping the coverage at around 20% with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will start in the mid-40s and reach the low-60s by afternoon.