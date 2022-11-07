 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warm Tuesday before we start turning more fall like

  • Updated
  • 0
wx11722

Matt's 10pm Monday Forecast - 11/7/22

Warm Tuesday before we start turning more fall like

Near-record warmth returns for Tuesday before a gradual return to Fall as temperatures dip through the week and weekend.

Tuesday starts in the mid-60s, well above normal for this time of year, with high temperatures, reaching the lower 80s by afternoon. The record high on the books is 86 for Tuesday, so it’s unlikely we will set a new record, but we do anticipate that most of us will be 10 to 15° above normal. A couple of rogue showers aren’t impossible, but most of us should be dry.

Wednesday's temperatures start in the upper 50s with high temperatures only reaching the mid-70s. The difference for Wednesday? Drier air is settling in from the north and east. You could call it a back door cold front if you wanted to, but ultimately its dry air sucked into the region (arguably because of Subtropical Storm Nicole as it approaches the United States). 

Thursday starts in the upper 40s with high temperatures reaching the lower 70s. Thursday will also be dry and marginally cooler, but we typically should be mid-60s for this time of year so we’re running well above that. Clouds will definitely start to increase.

Friday starts in the mid 50s with high temperatures reaching the lower 70s with increasing clouds, both Thursday and Friday. Rain chances aren’t zero Friday, but they are greater on the Alabama side of the state line, and in our area, they are low.

A front sweeping into the area make sure the temperatures drop early Saturday. Saturday starts in the upper 30s with high temperatures only reaching the lower 50s. By Sunday we start with near freezing temperatures and highs, struggling to make the upper 40s. obviously, it’s a big shift from where we have been as fall comes charging back.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you