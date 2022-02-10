Warm and dry Friday before a drop this weekend
How do 70s sound? Some of us will get up that warm Friday before a major drop in temperatures once again arrives this weekend. While a good chunk of the extended forecast is dry, we are tracking a chance for storms may be some strong ones in the far extended forecast.
Friday will be warm, there’s no question about that. Temperatures start off near the 40° point, which is still jacket weather, but by mid-day we should reach the middle to upper 60s with highs peeking in the low 70s by afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
Saturday starts with transition as a front rolls into the area that will bring with it a chance for a couple of rogue sprinkles but more than anything a dramatic drop in temperatures. Predawn, high temperatures peak around 50 though we don’t get that warm during the actual day. Wind chills will likely be in the 20s or 30s much of Saturday with afternoon highs reaching the low 40s at warmest.
Sunday starts chilly with low temperatures in the mid 20s and highs reaching only the upper 40s. We should have mostly sunny skies on Sunday.
We continue the mostly clear trend through Monday and Tuesday with temperature starting in the 20s for early Monday morning peeking in the mid-50s, about what we expect for this time of the year. By Tuesday we start in the low 30s with high temperatures reaching the mid 60s.
Wednesday and Thursday see substantially warmer temperatures with lows in the upper 30s Wednesday morning reaching the upper 60s by Wednesday afternoon. I can’t rule out a couple of late sprinkles Wednesday ahead of a more potent storm system arriving by Thursday.
Thursday starts somewhere in the upper 50s or lower 60s with high temperatures reaching the lower 70s by afternoon. The timing related to a storm system Thursday will play a big impact on how strong that storm system will be, but an early look at it seems like it could be aligned to bring us a chance for severe weather. Again, we are always out on this but there is some alignment between our long-range projections that we don’t always see at this timeframe. While some components are in place, those same projections don’t produce a ton of fuel, but I think it’s possible that could be somewhat under done. Regardless, we’ve made it the last month or so without stronger storms so we are arguably somewhat overdue. Stay tuned on this one.
