Very isolated showers and thunderstorms will happen on Wednesday

Once again some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be the rule this afternoon and evening across our area. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side and some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty side. The main causes of severe weather this afternoon and evening will be in the form of some strong and gusty winds, along with the possibility of some larger hail at times.
We saw most of the high temperatures reach well into the 80s to lower to middle 90s this afternoon. We will see the heat index pretty much equal to the air temperatures.
We will see the same story off and on through the next several days, however there will be a few lulls in the weather forecast too. These lulls will be due to some brief high pressure building into our area and giving us some moments of drier air.