Very hot temperatures continue for our Thursday

Our heat wave continues across Mississippi and Alabama. All in all there is no real end in sight, however there will be maybe a little bit of a respite by the late weekend (that will be short lived).
All in all we have seen high pressure dominate our weather forecast for the last several days. This has given our area the high heat and humidity. We have seen some isolated bits and pieces of low pressure give our area just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms at times.
This will continue to be the main weather story all the way through the rest of the work week, the weekend and into next week.
The slight bit of a respite will come in the form of a weak cold front this weekend. That may drop our temperatures for a day or two, however nothing major is expected. One thing to note, these very isolated showers and thunderstorms could briefly pack a punch, due to the kind of atmosphere we are currently in. The main culprits with these isolated thunderstorms will be in the form of some brief very heavy rainfall, some strong and gusty winds, along with a little bit of hail at times.
Please, be careful and drink plenty of (safe amounts) of water during these trying times. Also, check the backseat of your vehicle to make sure no children or pets are being forgotten about. One more thing, check the elderly neighbors. We are living in economic trying times and some elderly folks are trying to save money by not using air conditioning.
