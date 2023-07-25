Very hot and pretty humid conditions in store for our Wednesday

Very, very isolated showers and thunderstorms were the weather story on our Monday and will most likely be the weather story for our Tuesday.
We will continue to see our area get gradually more moist and see temperatures gradually increase over the next few days for our daytime highs and our overnight low temperatures. This increase in moisture and temperatures will give our area a little more of a chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms down the line. We may even see a few isolated thunderstorms get a little on the heavy or hefty side at times with some strong and gusty winds.
We will see most of our daytime high temperatures reach well into the 90s to around 100 degrees. We will see the heat index reach into the 100 to 115 degree category. This will lead our area to some heat advisories and even some excessive heat warnings down the line. We will see most of our overnight low temperatures stay in the 70s, even some towns dropping off to around 80 degrees.