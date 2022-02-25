Variable cloudiness and cool temperatures will be the weather rule for our Friday

After a showery and at times stormy Thursday, we will see variable cloudiness in store for our Friday. We will see more showers move into our area this evening as some more low pressure moves into our area. This chance for some showers will linger in our weather forecast into our Saturday and Saturday evening. We could even see a little bit of sleet in the mix of things at times on Saturday.
By Sunday, high pressure will build into our area. This will dry our weather out as we go into our Sunday and beyond into the next work week. We will see a gradual rise in temperatures next week, especially for the high temperatures.
