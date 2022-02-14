Valentine's Day is starting off cold and clear with sunshine expected later today

Valentine's Day is starting off cold in the 20s for early Monday morning peaking in the mid-50s, about what we expect for this time of the year. By Tuesday we start in the low 30s with high temperatures reaching the mid 60s.
Wednesday and Thursday see substantially warmer temperatures with lows in the upper 30s Wednesday morning reaching the upper 60s by Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances increase by Wednesday afternoon with a few thunderstorms possible by late Wednesday Night.
Thursday starts somewhere in the upper 50s or lower 60s with high temperatures reaching the lower 70s by afternoon. The timing related to the storm system Thursday will play a big impact on how strong that storm system will be. We are a few days out on this but right now all forms of severe weather are possible with this system.
This week is severe weather awareness week in Mississippi, so the timing seems about right. Stay tuned on this one.
