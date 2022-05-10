Tuesday will bring in the warm weather once again with sunny skies for most

High pressure will more or less continue to dominate our weather forecast for most of the upcoming work week. We will see dry conditions across our area over the next several days. We will see most of our overnight low temperatures drop off down into the 60s. Most of our daytime high temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s to middle 90s for most of the upcoming work week. This will more or less rival some of the record high temperatures for most of the upcoming work week.
We will see a little bit of low pressure and a weak cold front move into our area for this weekend. This will give our area a bit of chance for some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms for this weekend. An isolated heavy and/or hefty thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out of the question. We will see our temperatures drop off by a few degrees due to the bits and pieces of low pressure, along with the weak cold front. However, we are not expecting a major drop in temperatures for this weekend and early next week.
