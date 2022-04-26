Tuesday morning starts with clouds but we are clearing out for the afternoon

 Skip to main content
More sunshine for the area later this morning and afternoon
High pressure has built into our area as we went through the overnight hours and now into our Tuesday. A few early morning showers moved through some of our southern counties, but we are drier by the mid morning. The clouds will push out through the morning.

Morning temperatures will be cooler heading into the next few days so grab the jacket for the mornings. As a matter of fact, some towns could drop off down into the upper 30s for overnight lows on our Wednesday morning.

We will see plenty of sunshine though so temperatures will warm back into the low 80s. More low pressure down the line, will bring us some more chances for some showers and some thunderstorms as we go into the weekend and into early portions of next week.

