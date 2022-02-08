Tuesday is packed full of sunshine with nice temperatures for the afternoon

We are starting off on the colder side once again in the upper 20s for most. We are stepping out to nice clear and sunny conditions today.
High pressure will continue to dominate our weather forecast for most of the next seven days. We say most of the next seven days, because there will be a few kinks in the armor of high pressure-controlled weather.
The kinks will be in the form of some weak cold fronts moving through our area at times. Most of these frontal passages will just give our area an increase in cloud cover at times. We will see minor affects to the daytime highs and overnight lows due to the passages of these fronts. This is a very dry weather pattern for the middle portion of February.
All in all, we will see our daytime high temperatures work their way into the (slightly above the normal high) lower 60s for the highs. Most of our overnight low temperatures will be in the 30s down the line, pretty much where we should be for overnight low temperatures for this time of the year.
Models are trending up for a few showers for Saturday evening as a cold front moves through, but we are still several days out. Right now, it does not look to cause any impacts to your weekend plans.
