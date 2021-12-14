Tuesday afternoon is mostly sunny with a few passing showers

Skies are featuring some partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Some rain returns to the state (mainly west of I-55 initially), and with this a few isolated light showers possible. Most of us, however, are likely to remain dry today. Temperatures will warm to the middle and upper 60's this afternoon.
Wednesday should be a dry day with a mix of clouds and clear skies. Highs climbing into the low 70's.
Bits and pieces of low pressure will affect our area over the next several days. We will also see a cold front start to move closer to the area on Thursday, that front stalls and hangs up right outside of our area. This will keep some scattered to patchy chances for some showers and even some isolated thunderstorms in our weather forecast by the end of the week and into the weekend.
Meanwhile, temperatures will increase into the upper 60s to near 70°, but should not climb too much higher than that due to increased cloud coverage and persistent chance of showers.
