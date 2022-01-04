Tuesday afternoon is bringing more sunshine but still chilly conditions

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Light Wintry Precipitation Expected Across Portions of the
Mid-South on Thursday...

A dry cold front will push through the region today and set the
stage for another shot of wintry weather on Thursday. Precipitation
will begin around daybreak Thursday in northwest Mississippi and
quickly spread northeastward to the rest of the Mid-South through
Thursday afternoon.

Areas south of I-40 will likely see a mix of rain, freezing rain,
and sleet before changing over to snow and sleet by late morning.
Along and north of I-40, mostly snow and minor sleet
accumulations and can be expected. Snowfall totals are expected
to range from a dusting along I-40 up to 2 inches across northern
portions of west Tennessee and the Missouri Bootheel. Some light
ice accumulations are expected south of I-40 due to freezing rain.

With sub-freezing temperatures in place ahead of the event, there
is the potential for light accumulations on roadways, bridges,
and overpasses. This could create hazardous travel conditions on
Thursday. Road conditions may worsen and become icy Thursday night
as temperatures fall into the teens.

Please stay tuned to the latest forecasts on timing and snowfall
amounts as they may change. Be sure to follow us on all social
media platforms and tune into NOAA Weather Radio.

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Power
outages may be expected due to ice accumulations.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Tuesday afternoon is bringing more sunshine but still chilly conditions

More sunshine this afternoon with cool temperatures

January 4, 2022

The sunshine has finally broke out this afternoon and we are slightly warmer this afternoon. Temperatures will still only warm to the low and middle 40's.

Wednesday starts in the mid-30s with high temperatures reaching the mid-50s. Shower chances increased by late in the day, especially for locations to the south.

Scattered showers are likely on Thursday and they should hold temperatures down. Temperatures start in the mid-30s with highs reaching only the lower to middle 40s. The showers should reach around 50 maybe 60% coverage and it does seem once again like rain could mix with a few flakes and a little bit of sleet, though the quantities of all of that should be more limited than what we had Sunday.

Friday once again will be chilly, with low temperatures in the low 20s or upper teens. High temperatures Friday struggle to make it into the upper 30s and lower 40s, that we should have more sunshine than what we had Monday, and that should yield a slightly warmer as a result.

Scattered showers return for the weekend, but I think the first part of Saturday should be dry with rain chances increasing late in the day to around 40% coverage by late evening. High temperatures Saturday make it into the middle 50s ahead of that shower activity. Some of the rain on Saturday or Sunday could end up being storms, but we’re a little far out to nail that down, nonetheless, we expect the greatest amount of rainfall to arrive for Sunday with temperature starting in the upper 40s and high temperatures reaching the lower 60s before another front allows things to plummet by next Monday once again.

