Thursday will be another unseasonably warm day

Unseasonably warm weather to our west keeps moving our way

We stay unseasonably mild over the next few days

High pressure continues to dominate our weather forecast across our area. We have seen variably cloudy to mostly sunny skies as the rule today. We have seen temperatures top off in the unseasonably warm upper 60s to middle 70s across our area. Just a bit shy of record highs for this time of the year.

Some more battles of high pressure and some bits and pieces of low pressure will affect our area over the next few days. We will also see some cold and warm fronts in the mix of things at times. All of this will keep some scattered to patchy chances for some showers and even some isolated thunderstorms in our weather forecast, especially later Friday night and into our Saturday.

A few strong to severe thunderstorm at times cannot be ruled out of the question over portions of our area later portions of Friday night and into our Saturday, when the strongest of fronts will try to pass through our area. Please be weather alert.

