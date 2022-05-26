Thursday morning storms are moving out and drier weather is moving in

Some showers and storms through the morning, but we will see most of the activity taper off as we go through the later morning and afternoon hours. However some lingering showers are not out of the question later on our Thursday afternoon and evening.
We will see high pressure build into our area as we go through our Thursday night and into our Friday. We will see high pressure linger in our area all the way into our next work week. This will clear our skies out and allow most areas to see a nice calm finish to the work week and continue this weather trend through the upcoming weekend and into early next week.
We will also see some cooler temperatures move into our area. We will see several nights where our overnight low temperatures will drop off down into the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. So, all in all things will be in pretty good shape for several days after our frontal passage on today.
