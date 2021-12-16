Thursday morning bring mostly cloudy skies with a few showers

We are starting off with temperatures much warmer than what we should see for this time of year. Mostly cloudy skies and for some maybe even some sprinkles early this morning.
Some more battles of high pressure and some bits and pieces of low pressure will affect our area over the next few days. This will keep some scattered to patchy chances for some showers and even some isolated thunderstorms in our weather forecast, especially later Friday night and into our Saturday.
For the rain today, most of that will be in our northwestern counties as a cold front approachs our area. For some we could see some heavy downpours through the overnight close to the TN state line.
Into Friday morning the front is to our north and we will see relatively drier day with a few scattered showers during the day Friday. A few strong to severe thunderstorm at times cannot be ruled out of the question over portions of our area for later portions of Friday night and into our Saturday, when the front will try to pass through our area. Please be weather alert.
After the front passes through temperatures will drop back down to right at and below those average temperatures.
