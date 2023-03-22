Thursday looks good, however Friday evening into the overnight could be bad

All in all we will see a little bit of high pressure build into our area later tonight and into our Thursday. This will keep our area on the mostly dry and unseasonably warm side.
On Friday we will see the potential for some better chances for some rain and thunderstorms with a better chance in here later in the day and some of this activity may linger into our Saturday. There will be better chances for some of the activity to be on the strong to severe side at times. Most of this will taper off on Saturday as we go through the day.
However, there are some computer models that are trying to fire-up some more rain and thunderstorms as we go into our Sunday and Sunday evening. Still a little to early to go and venture into some guessing on what the strength will be for those areas of rainfall and thunderstorms. In other words, we will update the situation as warranted.