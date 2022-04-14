Thursday is shaping up to be a beautiful afternoon with seasonable temperatures

Drier weather builds in for Thursday with cooler temperatures than yesterday, but still nice and seasonable. We will see the clouds move out by mid-morning and the sunshine is back as we are heading into the end of the work week. More high pressure tries to dominate our weather forecast down the line, however good chances for some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms return by Friday afternoon and evening as a front pushes in.
This front stalls over the weekend bringing more thunderstorms for Easter weekend, severe weather chances remain limited. Temperatures though the weekend remain in the low 70s. Rain chances start to taper off heading into next work week, temperatures also drop as well for Monday and Tuesday.
